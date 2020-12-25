Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Christmas with Her Kids: 'A Very Merry Merry'

The holiday marks Kristin Cavallari's first Christmas since her split from husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is feeling the holiday spirit.

The Very Cavallari star, 33, celebrated Christmas in Nashville with her three kids on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cavallari documented the festive day on social media, sharing a photo of Camden, 8, Jax, 7, and Saylor, 5, sharing a group hug and gazing at their Christmas tree.

"A very merry merry ♥️" Cavallari captioned the snapshot on Instagram.

The holiday marks Cavallari's first Christmas since her split from husband Jay Cutler. According to their custody agreement, the former couple will split the holiday, with the kids spending half the day with their father.

Although Cavallari and Cutler — who announced their decision to separate in April after seven years together — reunited to celebrate Halloween together as a family with their kids, the two spent Thanksgiving apart.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari's kids | Credit: kristin cavallari/ instagram

On Thanksgiving, the reality star posted a heartfelt tribute to her children, alongside a photograph that showed them standing outside of her Nashville home. “Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew. The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all,” she wrote.

Cutler, meanwhile, spent the November holiday with friend Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Cavallari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Cutler and how they had been struggling privately for years. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Cavallari said of the divorce.

Despite some difficult legal back-and-forth in the weeks following the announcement of their split, Cavallari went on to share that the pair have settled into a co-parenting routine. "I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day," she said. "We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever."