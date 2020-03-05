Kristin Cavallari Calls Husband Jay Cutler Her 'Common Denominator' After a 'Rocky' Year

Kristin Cavallari is thankful for her man.

In a sneak peek from Thursday’s episode of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder expresses her love for her husband Jay Cutler while reflecting on her “rocky” year.

“It’s been a bit of a rocky year. I feel like the older you get, the more you realize who is supposed to be in your life. You figure out who your real friends are — friends come and go,” she says as the two sit down for dinner during a trip to Italy. “It’s nice that I have you as my constant. You’re my common denominator.”

“You’re really grounding for me,” Cavallari, 33, adds. “You’re a good sounding board and you keep me level-headed, so thank you.”

Earlier this season, Cavallari fell out with longtime best friend Kelly Henderson in the aftermath of the rumor that Henderson and Cutler were having an affair. While Cavallari, 33, has insisted she never believed the rumor, she said she was upset that Henderson “never once” apologized and continued to mention Cutler, 36, on social media, which “fueled the fire.”

Despite that friendship ending, Cavallari’s relationship with Cutler remained unharmed.

“Every marriage has their ups and downs, but what I’ve realized this past year is that I’ve really leaned on Jay more than I ever have,” she says. “Especially after everything I’ve been going through — he’s really been there for me.”

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4

Very Cavallari airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!