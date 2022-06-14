MTV announced a reboot of The Hills that will feature an all-new cast

Kristin Cavallari Says The Hills: Next Gen Is a 'Slap in the Face' to Audrina Patridge

Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge attend as KIA STYLE360 Hosts Kristin Cavallari By Chinese Laundry At Row NYC on September 17, 2015 in New York City.

Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge attend as KIA STYLE360 Hosts Kristin Cavallari By Chinese Laundry At Row NYC on September 17, 2015 in New York City.

Kristin Cavallari is not a fan of MTV's plans to reboot The Hills.

After learning about the network's plans for The Hills: Next Gen, Cavallari criticized producers' choice to pass over Audrina Patridge, who starred in both the original Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That's definitely a slap in the face," Cavallari, 35, said of Patridge's reaction to the reboot while co-hosting E! News' Daily Pop. "I would be a little butt hurt about that too."

Patridge, 37, recently expressed disbelief at MTV's decision to reboot the show without the original cast just months after the network canceled The Hills: New Beginnings.

"I can't believe they're doing this, to be honest. We were all kind of shocked," she said during a conversation on TalkShopLive. "Especially because on The Hills: New Beginnings, we had a cast of 14 and it was actually really hard to film because there were so many people and so many things going on."

"I'm a little bummed out about it but I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image. And we're not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense 'cause they're going to be carefree and wild," she added.

Kristin Cavallari Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In Cavallari's mind, though, The Hills: Next Gen shouldn't be linked to the 2006 reality show anyway. She said the series' Next Gen version sounds like "a totally different show."

She added, "If they're getting an entirely new cast, how are you even going to call it The Hills?"

Audrina Patridge Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty