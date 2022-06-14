Kristin Cavallari Says The Hills: Next Gen Is a 'Slap in the Face' to Audrina Patridge
Kristin Cavallari is not a fan of MTV's plans to reboot The Hills.
After learning about the network's plans for The Hills: Next Gen, Cavallari criticized producers' choice to pass over Audrina Patridge, who starred in both the original Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings.
"That's definitely a slap in the face," Cavallari, 35, said of Patridge's reaction to the reboot while co-hosting E! News' Daily Pop. "I would be a little butt hurt about that too."
RELATED: Audrina Patridge 'Can't Believe' MTV Is Planning a Hills Reboot: 'A Little Bummed Out About It'
Patridge, 37, recently expressed disbelief at MTV's decision to reboot the show without the original cast just months after the network canceled The Hills: New Beginnings.
"I can't believe they're doing this, to be honest. We were all kind of shocked," she said during a conversation on TalkShopLive. "Especially because on The Hills: New Beginnings, we had a cast of 14 and it was actually really hard to film because there were so many people and so many things going on."
"I'm a little bummed out about it but I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image. And we're not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense 'cause they're going to be carefree and wild," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
In Cavallari's mind, though, The Hills: Next Gen shouldn't be linked to the 2006 reality show anyway. She said the series' Next Gen version sounds like "a totally different show."
She added, "If they're getting an entirely new cast, how are you even going to call it The Hills?"
The Hills aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010. It returned without original star Lauren Conrad in 2019 as The Hills: New Beginnings, with Patridge joined by Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler.
Only two seasons of The Hills: New Beginnings aired before MTV canceled the series in January 2022.