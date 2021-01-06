"I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good," the Laguna Beach alum said

Kristin Cavallari Calls 2020 One of the 'Best Years' of Her Life amid Divorce from Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is reflecting on one of the "best years" of her life.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old Laguna Beach alum celebrated her birthday and reflected on 2020 in a candid Instagram post, highlighting the positive aspects of her life amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.

"33 was a crazy year to say the least," Cavallari began the caption of her post. "The ups and downs, highs and lows."

"But I can honestly say it was one [of] the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity," she added. "I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34."

The Very Cavallari star's social media post comes several months after she and the former NFL star, 37, announced their split in April after 10 years together. The estranged couple share sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

While speaking with PEOPLE in September, the television personality detailed that her life has "completely changed" on "many fronts" following her split.

"I think the biggest front for me would be that my life has slowed down so incredibly much. I have a lot more time on my hands, which has been really nice," she said at the time.

"A year ago, I felt like I was almost drowning. There was so much going on. I was filming a show, I was trying to wrap up True Comfort. Obviously, my three kids, I was married, [I was running] Uncommon James. There was just a lot on my plate," continued Cavallari. "I feel like this is the first time in a really long time I've been able to come up air. And it feels really good."

"That's not to say that I don't have really hard days with everything that's going on right now," she clarified. "But my priority, my focus right now, is my kids and just making sure my kids are good — that we're communicating, we're talking, we have an open dialogue."

Last year also brought a new man into Cavallari's life — comedian Jeff Dye — who she recently spent time with in Cabo San Lucas.

"Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff," a source told PEOPLE about the pair's December trip to Mexico. "They stayed at the Nobu Hotel, enjoyed the pool and fun dinners. Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him."

Cavallari and Dye, who is featured on Fox's I Can See Your Voice, were first romantically linked in October when they were pictured kissing at a bar in Chicago. Since then, the pair have continued spending time with one another.