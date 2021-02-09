The two were seen laughing and chatting while sitting together on a beach

Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner Reunite to Film The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2

Kristin Cavallari is going back to her roots.

Cavallari and Brody Jenner were spotted filming scenes for the upcoming season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings in Malibu, California, over the weekend.

The two were seen laughing and chatting while sitting on a beach together.

Last year, Cavallari, 34, confirmed that she would make a guest appearance on the show.

"Yeah, I'm going to make an appearance on The Hills," Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know what I can and can't say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me."

"I'm excited! I'm actually very excited," she said. "I think it's going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

She starred on the original MTV series for the final two seasons before the show ended in 2010. When the series was rebooted in 2019, Cavallari was unable to join due to her ties with E!, which produced her former reality series, Very Cavallari.

In season 2 of New Beginnings, she'll appear for a few episodes but will not be an official cast member.

Cavallari has remained close with many of the series' stars, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge.

While she's maintained a friendship with Jenner, 37, the two also dated in their early 20s before briefly reconciling during the show's original run.

The Hills: New Beginnings resumed production in November amid the coronavirus pandemic.