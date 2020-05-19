Kristin Cavallari Announces End of E! Reality Show Very Cavallari After 3 Seasons

Viewers won't see Kristin Cavallari's divorce play out on TV.

On Tuesday, the reality star announced that her E! series Very Cavallari is ending after three seasons.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," she captioned an Instagram.

Cavallari — who got her show business start as a teenager on MTV's Laguna Beach — and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, filed for divorce in April. Cutler, 36, and Cavallari, 33, began dating in 2010. They got engaged in 2011, then split briefly that year only to reunite just weeks later. The couple wed in 2013 and shares three children: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Although the E! show focuses on Cavallari running her business, Uncommon James, it has also illuminated the ups and downs of her marriage.

Season 2 of Very Cavallari, featured a memorable argument between Cavallari and Cutler at the dinner table with friends. Cutler, who appeared to be inebriated, told the entire group how Cavallari was not the breadwinner, but "the breadspender," wasting their money, before abruptly leaving the table. During a confessional interview, Cavallari called his remarks "embarrassing." Later on, they reflected on how they'd "switched roles": When he supported the family financially with his football career, she was a stay-at-home mom. But after he retired in 2017, she started to focus on growing her clothing and jewelry business — and didn't feel supported by him at home. And season 3 covered demise of Cavallari's friendship with Kelly Henderson over rumors that she'd slept with Cutler, which all parties have denied.

And last month, sources told PEOPLE that there was friction behind the scenes, too.