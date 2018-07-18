Jay Cutler Wants to Move and Raise Goats — But Wife Kristin Cavallari Isn't Interested

Happy house hunting … right?

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler convinces Kristin Cavallari to go look at a new house — even though she’s dead set against moving.

“Honestly, I’m not moving,” says Cavallari, 31. “Your timing is really bad. I’m literally trying to open up a store. It’s just added stress that I really don’t need right now in my life.”

Cutler, 35, tries to persuade his wife with the promise of seeing goats on the property.

“What if there are goats there already? Are we in?” he asks. “Because I need to make a call then. Release the goats, please.”

But Cavallari is still skeptical.

After a quick conversation about Cutler’s ensemble (he dubs it “country hipster”), Cavallari starts to realize just how far away the house they are going to see really is.

“We just keep driving and driving and driving and we’re still not at this house.”

And as if Cavallari wants to spend more time in the car, Cutler pulls over to look at two turkeys he spots on the side of the road. To get a better look, he even pulls out a pair of binoculars he keeps on hand.

“What are you doing?” Cavallari says with a laugh. “Oh my god.”

Cavallari and Cutler have been married for five years and are the parents to three children: sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 4, and 2-year-old daughter, Saylor.