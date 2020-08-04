The former couple's high-school relationship was documented on the hit MTV series Laguna Beach

Kristin Cavallari and Ex Stephen Colletti Reunite for a Photo After Her Split from Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has reunited with her high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti four months after her split from Jay Cutler.

On Tuesday, Cavallari, 33, shared a selfie of herself cuddled up to Colletti, 34, on Instagram.

"2004 or 2020?!" Cavallari captioned the shot, which shows the two smiling softly.

The reunion of course stirred fans and celebrities in a frenzy, with Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commenting: "Omg I am here for this."

"This could be what saves 2020," another fan wrote.

"Oh ma gawddddd" said a different social media user.

Image zoom Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Cavallari and Colletti's romance was documented on the hit MTV series Laguna Hills. Their relationship — which briefly involved a love triangle with Lauren Conrad — began in high school and ended when Colletti went off to study at University of Southern California.

Image zoom Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari Jesse Grant/Getty

Cavallari spoke out about her relationship with Colletti in her book Balancing in Heels, writing: "Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more. I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry," E! News reported.

The two have remained friends since.

Cavallari's outing with Colletti, 34, comes after she and Cutler, 37, announced their divorce and the end of their 10-year relationship in April. In a joint statement on Instagram, the former couple said it was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

Cutler and Cavallari share three children: sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4.

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had reached a custody agreement after filing for divorce. Cavallari and Cutler agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year and alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.