Kristin Cavallari Says She’s ‘Charmed’ While Hanging Out with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll in Charleston

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll were together again in Charleston over the weekend.

After spending time with one another back in December — in a trip that sparked romance rumors that they later denied — the two were once again reunited, hanging out at South Carolina eatery Leon's Oyster Shop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both appeared to be smiling in a photo of their hang Cavallari, 34, shared to her instagram page on Sunday.

They posed together outside the destination, alongside Kroll's Southern Charm cast mate Craig Conover and friend Steph Beigel.

"Charmed I'm sure," the Very Cavallari star captioned the picture as a nod to the Bravo reality show.

Conover, 32 — who recently opened his own homewares store in South Carolina called Sewing Down South — was also with Cavallari and Kroll during their December Nashville getaway.

All documented one of their nights out on their respective Instagram Stories. In one video, Kroll lifted Cavallari onto his shoulders and danced around.

Fans were quick to speculate that Kroll and Cavallari were romantically involved, but the Very Cavallari star — who shares sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5 with her ex-husband Jay Cutler — denied the speculation.

At the time, she posted a clip of herself rolling her eyes on her Instagram Story and writing, "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys."

Kroll also denied that he and Cavallari were a romantic item during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Kristin is out of a 10-year long relationship — she's not looking for anything," the Bravo star said, coyly adding, "She is certainly just living her best life."

Then, in February, they once again shut down rumors when Cavallari appeared on Kroll and Conover's Pillows and Beer podcast and she stated, "No one hooked up with anyone. Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time."

Kristin Cavallari, Austen Kroll Kristin Cavallari, Austen Kroll | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Cavallari and Kroll respective exes — Cutler, 38, and Madison LeCroy, 30 — reportedly had a fling of their own back in December.

"Jay reached out to Madison and they spent time together," a source told PEOPLE in January. "She flew out to see him after filming the Southern Charm reunion last month."

It didn't appear to work out, with LeCroy posting screenshots allegedly sent to her from Cutler after their fling made headlines.

"I am disgusted by this whole situation," she told the former NFL quarterback. "You reached out to me... Your intentions may have not been pure but that may be you projecting. I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions."

"I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren't interesting [sic] in something real you shouldn't have..." she said, the next word blocked out before her sentence concluded with the phrase, "with me."

madison lecroy Madison LeCroy | Credit: John Valkos/Bravo

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler | Credit: Jason LaVeris/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cavallari and Cutler wed in 2013 and filed for divorce last April. They reached a joint custody agreement in May.