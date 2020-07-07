Kristian Alfonso Announces She's Leaving Days of Our Lives After 37 Years

"I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades," Kristian Alfonso said

Kristian Alfonso is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives.

After 37 years, Alfonso revealed in a statement on Instagram that she will not be returning to the soap opera when it resumes production on Sept. 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey," Alfonso, 56, began.

"I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates."

"Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I've already filmed my last episode several months ago."

"Finally — to the incredibly loyal fans of Days — many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support."

"I could not have done it with YOU!!!!" Alfonso concluded.

Alfonso became a household name for her role as Hope Williams Brady on the drama series. She first appeared as Hope in 1983.

Alfonso and Peter Reckell, who played her on-camera husband Bo, received a special fan award at the 2002 Daytime Emmys for America's Favorite Couple.

Image zoom Hope Williams Paul Drinkwater/NBCU

The beloved daytime show follows the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of the citizens of Salem. The series first premiered in 1965 and is currently on its 55th season.

In November 2019, Days was renewed for season 56.

The renewal came one day after the announcement of a new digital series, Last Blast Reunion.

The digital series will see nine cast members from the 2000 season of DOOL reunite, including Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Heather Lindell (Jan Spears), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) and Lindsay Hollistar (Susan Adamson).

Image zoom Kristian Alfonso on Days NBC

Chadwick Hopson will play Kevin Lambert, originally played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti, while Teressa Liane will play Mimi Lockhart, who was played in the broadcast series by Farah Fath.

Each episode of Last Blast Reunion will be between seven and 10 minutes long, and it will premiere Nov. 29, on The DOOL App. New episodes will be released every Thursday for the following seven weeks.

DOOL has aired nearly every weekday since November 8, 1965, making it one of the longest running scripted television programs in the world.