SNL: Kristen Wiig Brings Back Sue the Surprise Lady and Mindy Elise Grayson to Host Last 2020 Show

Kristen Wiig is back on the Saturday Night Live stage!

The actress, 47, returned to Studio 8H for her fourth appearance as host this weekend with musical guest Dua Lipa.

Wiig, who was a cast member on SNL from 2005 to 2012, opened the season 46 midseason finale with her 2020 remix of the Sound of Music classic "My Favorite Things" with the help of Kate McKinnon and Bridesmaids costar Maya Rudolph, who portrayed Vice president-elect Kamala Harris in the cold open. "I consider this home and it is so nice to be home for the holidays," Wiig said.

And Wiig's return to SNL wouldn't be made complete without one of her most popular characters. After her monologue, she brought back Mindy Elise Grayson in the latest edition of the 1960s "Secret Word" game show and, of course, the Broadway starlet broke every rule.

Later in the show, Wiig also reprised her role as Sue the Surprise Lady, who couldn't contain her excitement yet again, especially for this year's Christmas family reunion.

Throughout her time on SNL, Wiig established several hilarious characters such as Gilly, Target Lady, Penelope, Dooneese and Judy Grimes among others.

As Gilly, the actress plays a troublemaking elementary school student with a big head of hair and a habit of disrupting class. She's also best known for her catchphrases, "What?" and "Sorry!"

Wiig is also known for playing a chatty cashier known as Target Lady. According to The Wrap, Wiig included the character during her SNL audition and it became a breakout role for the actress, appearing on the show numerous times.

There was also Dooneese, one of the four Mahrelle sisters who sing on the sketch, The Lawrence Welk Show. As Dooneese, the awkward and less attractive sister, Wiig dresses up as the sibling with a large forehead, an oversized tooth and extremely tiny hands.

Wiig hosted the season 45 at-home finale in April while the show aired virtually-recorded episodes during the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown. The star opened the show with a Mother's Day-inspired monologue.

"This is the Mother's Day show and at SNL it's a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom this Mother's Day so I hope it's okay I tell her I love her," she said.

"You know I've been thinking lately, I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life, but this year I'm feeling especially grateful for all the things she taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself," Wiig said before showing a plate of raw chicken breast. "Things like breastfeeding, babies love that chicken, she would always say that."

Wiig concluded her monologue to thank all the parents supporting their families during the coronavirus pandemic. "So I do want to thank my mom and all the moms out there helping us get through this and have been there. We thank you so much, happy Mother's Day. Thank you moms and thank you dads," she said.