Kristen Taekman Grabs Lunch with Bethenny Frankel — But She's Not Returning to RHONY

Kristen Taekman has no plans to return to The Real Housewives of New York City.

Earlier this week, Taekman — who appeared on the Bravo reality series for two seasons — and RHONY star Bethenny Frankel grabbed lunch and documented the time on social media, which spurred speculation that ex-Housewife could be coming back.

But hopeful fans will be disappointed to learn that the impromptu get together wasn’t an indicator that Taekman, 41, is returning to the show.

“Kristen ran into Bethenny earlier this week while they were separately grabbing lunch,” a source close to the star tells PEOPLE.

“They had some fun with one another on their Instagram Stories, but in no way is Kristen coming back to Housewives and filming anything,” the source continues. “She’s busy being a mom and working on her businesses.”

A second source confirms to PEOPLE that “Kristen was not filming.”

In 2016, after exiting the show, Taekman told PEOPLE that, frankly. she doesn’t miss filming at all.

“I feel like I have a very strong personality … so many times I meet people and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re kind of a firecracker,’ and I’m like, ‘I know.’ I just can’t get it out with those ladies, nor do I want to or need to,” she said at Room to Grow’s spring benefit in N.Y.C.

She insisted, though, that her two-season stint wasn’t all bad.

“To me it was sort of like a sorority, but in a good way,” she said. “There was something amazing about having those two years of spending a ton of time with your girlfriends. I feel like later in life, you’re busy with your kids, you’re busy with your family, you’re busy with your work and you don’t get to spend as much time with girlfriends, so I really cherish that time.”

But to Taekman, girlfriend time wasn’t worth sticking it out for another season. She admitted, “I don’t miss the drama of it.”

