Kristen Stewart is Working on the 'Most Gayest, Most Fun-est' Ghost-Hunting TV Show
Kristen Stewart is seeking some paranormal activity!
The Spencer actress, 32, announced this week on hairstylist CJ Romero's Instagram account that she is looking for those with an interest in the supernatural for an upcoming TV show.
She shared that she is partnering with Romero and Scout Productions (the team behind Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype) for "the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating ghost hunting show ever."
She added, "We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure."
"WE ARE CASTING!!!!" Romero captioned the post. "Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what….NOW WE GET TO CAST THIS THING🤯"
Stewart directed interested ghost-lovers to the casting website, and Romero wrapped her caption by writing, "Can't wait to see what you ghouls bring us."
After earning an Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana in 2021's Spencer, the Twilight alum is now starring in David Cronenberg's thriller Crimes of the Future.
The actress plays an investigative surgeon working for the National Organ Registry, and the film has caused some viewers to squirm their seats, if not walk out entirely.
"Everyone loves to talk about how [writer-director Cronenberg's] movies are difficult to watch and it's fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings," Stewart said at a press screening, according to Insider.
"Every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open," she added. "You wanna lean in toward it. And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that's the only reason we're alive. We're pleasure sacks."
In happier news, the actress revealed in November that she and screenwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged.
"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show."I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."