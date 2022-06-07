The actress is partnering with the team behind Queer Eye for the upcoming project

Kristen Stewart is Working on the 'Most Gayest, Most Fun-est' Ghost-Hunting TV Show

Kristen Stewart is seeking some paranormal activity!

The Spencer actress, 32, announced this week on hairstylist CJ Romero's Instagram account that she is looking for those with an interest in the supernatural for an upcoming TV show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She shared that she is partnering with Romero and Scout Productions (the team behind Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype) for "the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating ghost hunting show ever."

She added, "We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure."

"WE ARE CASTING!!!!" Romero captioned the post. "Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what….NOW WE GET TO CAST THIS THING🤯"

Stewart directed interested ghost-lovers to the casting website, and Romero wrapped her caption by writing, "Can't wait to see what you ghouls bring us."

The actress plays an investigative surgeon working for the National Organ Registry, and the film has caused some viewers to squirm their seats, if not walk out entirely.

"Everyone loves to talk about how [writer-director Cronenberg's] movies are difficult to watch and it's fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings," Stewart said at a press screening, according to Insider.

"Every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open," she added. "You wanna lean in toward it. And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that's the only reason we're alive. We're pleasure sacks."

Kristen Stewart attends "Crimes Of The Future" New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on June 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In happier news, the actress revealed in November that she and screenwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged.