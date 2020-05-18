Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Alex Menache

Kristen Doute is taken!

On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, made her relationship with new boyfriend Alex Menache Instagram official, sharing a selfie of the pair cuddling up to one another.

"He wanted a photo with his hair done but this is my Instagram. 🥰," Doute captioned the shot.

Menache commented on the post, writing, "HEY🥰."

That same day, Doute shared another photo of the couple taking a social distancing walk together. "Pretty fly for tie dye. ✌🏽💙," the Bravo star joked of their matching tie-dye outfits.

Many of Doute's fellow Bravo costars, including Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Schaena Shay, filled the comments sections of the posts with supportive messages for the couple.

"This makes my heart so happy!" Shay, 35, wrote on one photo. "You deserve all the happiness in the world my love. You have such a big heart and always give and put others first! It’s YOUR turn to be happy!!!! @menache2society ♥️♥️♥️ all the feels 🥰🥰🥰."

Doute most recently dated photographer Brian Carter, whom she met through the dating app Bumble in 2015.

In 2016, when asked whether she thinks Carter was the one, Doute told E! News, “Totally, no question. It’s hard to explain. I was talking to my friend Jade [Roper] who just got married, and she told me, ‘To each their own. When you know, you know.'”

She added, “The best thing about him is that he’s just very honest and communicative. Our communication skills are spot-on. It works. It just does. When we met, we just sort of knew on first sight. My friends love him, his friends love me. It just works.”

Last May, Doute confirmed on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that she and Carter split after three years on-off together.