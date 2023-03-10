Kristen Doute Says Ariana Madix 'Doesn't Have a Leech That's Dragging Her Down' After Tom Sandoval Split

Tom Sandoval's Vanderpump Rules costars — including his ex-girlfriend and current nemesis — have thoughts.

Scheana Shay welcomed Lala Kent and Kristen Doute on Friday's episode of Dear Media's Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast for an "emergency" catchup this week after days of fallout from Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix after nine years caused by the discovery that he'd had an allegedly months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Unsurprisingly Sandoval's ex Doute, 40, had the most to say.



"This is all very surreal that this occurred with he and Raquel behind Ariana's back," she said. "Like, there's still something I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked. But now, in hindsight, I'm like, that, yeah, that sounds about right. But I really didn't think he'd do it to her."

Kent, 32, felt differently. "He's a narcissist," she said of Sandoval. "He's going to do it to her. He's going to do it to Raquel. He's going to do it to his next partner. He's a soul-sucking human."



The Give Them Lala founder also reference a comment by Leviss, 28, at VPR's season 9 reunion: "I was actually called a mistress by Raquel Leviss. That's rich!"

Doute previously dated Sandoval, 40, for around five years when Madix, 37, first joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in 2013. At the time, there were rumors swirling that Sandoval cheated on Doute with Madix (she and the TomTom restaurant co-owner later confirmed they had kissed).

Accordingly, Doute said on Scheananigans that Madix and Sandoval's current situation is "bringing back so many memories."

Doute believes she and Sandoval should've broken up sooner than they did.

"We should've broken up after a year or two," she said, explaining that they stayed together out of convenience. "We shared a DVR box. We shared bills. We shared a s----y apartment. We didn't have any money. And it was like, we shared the same friend group. It was, like, easier to just — as it felt in the moment — easier to just stay in it than it was to, like, break up the friend group. But we were both unfaithful. We cheated on each other."

Even though Sandoval went on to date Madix, the women have grown close over time.

"I'm so lucky to call her a really good friend for many many years now," Doute said. "And unfortunately, had to thank her for taking him out of my life. It's so wild. There's no karma coming down her."

The Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast host thinks Madix's life will improve without Sandoval. "She doesn't have a leech that's going to dragging her down anymore," Doute said. "She gets to flourish. She can write her own book without someone riding her coattails."

In addition to discussing the drama with Kent and Shay, 37, a source recently told PEOPLE that Doute has been approached by Vanderpump Rules producers to step back in front of the camera to discuss the fallout of the breakup with Madix herself.

"Kristen has put the show behind her, but she's considering it," the insider says. "It'll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that's the only way she would ever go back on the show. It's a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana."

Doute and Madix spent time together after the news broke, with Doute posting an Instagram video on Friday expressing her love for Madix. "I stan Ariana. This is in real time. I love you so much," Doute, who Bravo fired from VPR in 2020 over racially insensitive actions, said before she and Madix shared a kiss.

Doute defended Madix from the jump. "There's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy," she said on her Instagram Story Friday. "You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now so I am Team Ariana, all day, every day. That's what's up."

Prior to appearing on Shay's podcast, Kent, 32, called out Sandoval and Leviss on her own Instagram Story.

"I've seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you just don't like that," she wrote of Sandoval Friday. "But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f--- up. I'm eating good the next time I see you."

Of Leviss, she wrote, "I suggest you get some energy for me. You're gonna need it."

Kent also discounted the price of the eye shadow palette Leviss created for her Give Them Lala Beauty line in response to the news. As of Saturday, the palette sold out.

Leviss's ex-fiancé James Kennedy (who has previously dated Doute and hooked up with Kent) also chimed in on Friday: "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.