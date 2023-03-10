Kristen Doute Says Ariana Madix 'Doesn't Have a Leech That's Dragging Her Down' After Tom Sandoval Split

The Vanderpump Rules alum said on Friday's Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast that she "was literally shocked" to learn her ex had cheated on Madix with costar Raquel Leviss

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on March 10, 2023 03:30 AM

Tom Sandoval's Vanderpump Rules costars — including his ex-girlfriend and current nemesis — have thoughts.

Scheana Shay welcomed Lala Kent and Kristen Doute on Friday's episode of Dear Media's Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast for an "emergency" catchup this week after days of fallout from Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix after nine years caused by the discovery that he'd had an allegedly months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Unsurprisingly Sandoval's ex Doute, 40, had the most to say.

"This is all very surreal that this occurred with he and Raquel behind Ariana's back," she said. "Like, there's still something I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked. But now, in hindsight, I'm like, that, yeah, that sounds about right. But I really didn't think he'd do it to her."

Kristen Doute attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Charlie's Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, Ariana Madix attends truTVs Adam Ruins Everything Premiere Screening Event on August 18 at The Redbury Hotel on August 18, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Jon Kopaloff/Getty; John Sciulli/WireImage

Kent, 32, felt differently. "He's a narcissist," she said of Sandoval. "He's going to do it to her. He's going to do it to Raquel. He's going to do it to his next partner. He's a soul-sucking human."

The Give Them Lala founder also reference a comment by Leviss, 28, at VPR's season 9 reunion: "I was actually called a mistress by Raquel Leviss. That's rich!"

Doute previously dated Sandoval, 40, for around five years when Madix, 37, first joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in 2013. At the time, there were rumors swirling that Sandoval cheated on Doute with Madix (she and the TomTom restaurant co-owner later confirmed they had kissed).

Accordingly, Doute said on Scheananigans that Madix and Sandoval's current situation is "bringing back so many memories."

Doute believes she and Sandoval should've broken up sooner than they did.

"We should've broken up after a year or two," she said, explaining that they stayed together out of convenience. "We shared a DVR box. We shared bills. We shared a s----y apartment. We didn't have any money. And it was like, we shared the same friend group. It was, like, easier to just — as it felt in the moment — easier to just stay in it than it was to, like, break up the friend group. But we were both unfaithful. We cheated on each other."

Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Phillip Faraone/Getty

Even though Sandoval went on to date Madix, the women have grown close over time.

"I'm so lucky to call her a really good friend for many many years now," Doute said. "And unfortunately, had to thank her for taking him out of my life. It's so wild. There's no karma coming down her."

The Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast host thinks Madix's life will improve without Sandoval. "She doesn't have a leech that's going to dragging her down anymore," Doute said. "She gets to flourish. She can write her own book without someone riding her coattails."

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Scheana Shay -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

In addition to discussing the drama with Kent and Shay, 37, a source recently told PEOPLE that Doute has been approached by Vanderpump Rules producers to step back in front of the camera to discuss the fallout of the breakup with Madix herself.

"Kristen has put the show behind her, but she's considering it," the insider says. "It'll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that's the only way she would ever go back on the show. It's a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana."

Doute and Madix spent time together after the news broke, with Doute posting an Instagram video on Friday expressing her love for Madix. "I stan Ariana. This is in real time. I love you so much," Doute, who Bravo fired from VPR in 2020 over racially insensitive actions, said before she and Madix shared a kiss.

Doute defended Madix from the jump. "There's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy," she said on her Instagram Story Friday. "You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now so I am Team Ariana, all day, every day. That's what's up."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Lala Kent attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Paul Archuleta/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty for iHeartRadio

Prior to appearing on Shay's podcast, Kent, 32, called out Sandoval and Leviss on her own Instagram Story.

"I've seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you just don't like that," she wrote of Sandoval Friday. "But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f--- up. I'm eating good the next time I see you."

Of Leviss, she wrote, "I suggest you get some energy for me. You're gonna need it."

Kent also discounted the price of the eye shadow palette Leviss created for her Give Them Lala Beauty line in response to the news. As of Saturday, the palette sold out.

Leviss's ex-fiancé James Kennedy (who has previously dated Doute and hooked up with Kent) also chimed in on Friday: "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Kristen Doute, Raquel Leviss
Kristen Doute Says 'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Didn't 'Really Fit In with the Group Ever'
90 Day's Debbie Shuts Down Angela Comparisons: 'I Just Have Much More High Ideals'
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Debbie Shuts Down Angela Comparisons: 'I Just Have Much More High Ideals'
SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Austen Kroll -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo); SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Taylor Ann Green -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo)
'Southern Charm' 's Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green 'Thought About Dating' After They 'Made Out': Source
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay Denies Punching 'VPR' Costar Raquel Leviss, Calls Attack 'a Fabrication'
Scheana Marie (R) and her Husband Brock Davies (L) attend Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball 2022 at The Mayan on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Relationship Timeline
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' But 'I Need Time to Heal'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Had a Game Plan' with Affair, Wants 'True Contrition'
Lala Kent attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Calls Ariana 'My Girl' as Lala Says Raquel Goes Into 'Competition Mode' Around Men
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Raquel Leviss Provides Photo Evidence and Details Injuries from Alleged 'Attack' by 'VPR' Costar Scheana Shay
Married at First Sight's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation
'Married at First Sight' 's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) // BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lili Reinhart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Cole Sprouse Reflects on 'Really Hard' Split from 'Riverdale' Costar Lili Reinhart: 'Quite a Bit of Damage'
Lala Kent and Ariana Madix
Lala Kent Says Ariana Madix Is 'Moving On' Following Tom Sandoval Split: 'I Never Liked That Guy'
Dorit Kemsley, kemsley
'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary to 'Soulmate' Paul Kemsley
Love Is Blind's Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason'
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair: 'I Am Not a Victim'
MAFS' Chris Says It's Not Right Time to Say L Word — but Wife Wants Him to Say It First
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Chris to Say 'I Love You' First — but He Doesn't Think 'It Feels Right' Yet