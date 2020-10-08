Kristen Doute Attended Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding After Ending Feud: 'I Love You Guys!'

Although Kristen Doute didn't score an invite to Stassi Schroeder’s engagement party last year, she was present as her longtime friend married Beau Clark

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder have put their differences behind them.

Although Doute didn't score an invite to Schroeder’s engagement party last year, she was present as her longtime friend married Beau Clark, with whom she’s also expecting her first child.

“I was invited to the wedding after all!” Doute, 37, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the pair, who were both recently fired from Bravo's Vanderpump Rules for past racially insensitive comments.

In the image, both women have big smiled on their faced as Doute cradles Schroeder’s baby bump. Doute also shared footage from the nuptials on her Instagram Story, writing, “I present to you Mr. and Mrs. Clark!”

“I love you guys!!" she added.

Although Schroeder, 32, and Clark were supposed to tie the knot in Italy, they postponed the lavish bash due to the coronavirus pandemic — but still said “I do” on their original wedding date.

"Today would've been our wedding day," the former reality star captioned a video of the ceremony, which she shared on Wednesday. "We went and did it anyway. ❤️ Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021.”

While Doute and Schroeder have been friends for years, they fell out last season on Vanderpump Rules, leaving Doute to wonder if she'd be there to watch Schroeder walk down the aisle.

“She’s made it clear that she’ll figure out if she wants to invite me or not as the year moves on. So we will see,” she said during a January episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It’s weird. I introduced her to Beau, so it’s a little weird.”

In June, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doute would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they had both starred since the show's debut in 2013.

Schroeder and Doute were fired after former castmate Faith Stowers publicly recalled a time when the two spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft and called the police to pin the crimes on her — as revenge for her cheating scandal with Jax Taylor.

In addition to apologizing to Stowers, both Schroeder and Doute have reflected on the actions that led to the firing.

"I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn," Doute said during a July episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast. "I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias; learning about anti-racism."

"[I'm] learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes, and putting work into your community locally to make those changes, I think, is so important," she added.

Appearing on Tamron Hall last month, Schroeder addressed her exit for the first time, saying, “I felt like it would be better for me to get a greater understanding of everything and the issue before I opened my mouth again.”

"I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart. But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this,” she continued, adding that she had also been working with a diversity coach.

Speaking to PEOPLE after her appearance on the show, Schroeder said she planned to use her own past mistakes to teach her daughter on the way about racial injustice.

"I think the best thing I can do for my child is make sure people from different cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds are part of her life. I realize this doesn’t just happen; I will need to be proactive about putting her in environments and situations where she will get to embrace differences, whether it is at school, in playgroups or other activities," she said. "Even when we’re doing things like reading books together, I think there will be ways to teach her about inclusion and have conversations about being part of a diverse world."

