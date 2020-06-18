Kristen Doute Asks for Prayers for Brittany Cartwright’s Mom Following Vanderpump Rules Firing

Last weekend, Brittany Cartwright's rep told PEOPLE in a statement that her mother was hospitalized and remained in an ICU

Kristen Doute is asking fans to keep Brittany Cartwright's mom in their thoughts and prayers.

As of last weekend, Brittany's mom, Sherri Cartwright, was in an intensive care unit in Kentucky "due to serious complications from bladder surgery."

In a Twitter and Instagram post on Wednesday, former Vanderpump Rules star Doute, 37, asked her followers to continue praying for Sherri's healing.

"Please, everyone, keep [Brittany's] momma [Sherri Cartwright] in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts... whatever it is you believe in. Thank you," she posted on her Instagram Story and in a tweet alongside a heart and praying hands emoji.

Last week, Brittany shared a photo of her mother on her Instagram Story, writing: "Please keep my beautiful mom in your prayers." Her rep told PEOPLE in a statement that Sherri was hospitalized and remained in an ICU.

"Brittany's mother is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery," the rep said. "Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers. She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother's bedside next week - it's been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19 which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family."

Since Brittany, 31, was featured on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules in season 5, her mother has made cameos throughout the past seasons, including Brittany and husband Jax Taylor's spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Fans first learned of Sherri's hospitalization after their family's pastor, who caused controversy before he was supposed to officiate Brittany's wedding, shared the news on Facebook.

"I would like to ask all my friends to please pray for my friend and church member Sherri Turner Cartwright. She had to have an emergency surgery after having a scheduled procedure that went bad. She’s in ICU and things are uncertain, so please join us in prayer for Sherri and believe God for her full recovery," he wrote.

In March, Sherri said she would be undergoing surgery on her bladder. "I'm having bladder surgery March 30 and off work for 8 weeks. So I'm flying to LA for recovery to stay with Jax [and] Brittany," she tweeted at the time. "Can’t wait to see them and my Vanderpump moms. Please keep me in your prayers."

Doute's plea for well-wishes comes more than a week after she and Stassi Schroeder were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former costar Faith Stowers recounted them falsely reporting her to the police for a crime in 2017.

Both Doute and Schroeder — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark — have released public apologies, with Doute saying in part of her statement, "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," and added, "It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."