Kristen Bell to Narrate Gossip Girl Reboot: She Is 'the Voice of the Upper East Side'

You know you love her.

A familiar voice is returning to New York City’s Upper East Side. Kristen Bell has signed on to narrate the upcoming reboot of Gossip Girl, according to Variety. The actress, 39, voiced the mysterious narrator during the series’ original run from 2007-2012. (In the end, Gossip Girl turned out to be Dan Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley.)

“Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl,” the producers said in a statement Thursday to The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is being helmed by original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The revival will feature a brand-new cast of teens.

RELATED: Gossip Girl Reboot Coming to HBO Max — with a New Cast!

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Image zoom Andrew Eccles/ The CW

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” HBO Max said in a statement. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Bell is the only original cast member to return to reboot so far. It is still unclear if any other actors will make an appearance on the new show.

The original hit CW teen drama aired from 2007-2012 and starred Badgley, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and more.