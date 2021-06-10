Kristen Bell Talks Gossip Girl Reboot as Trailer Drops, Says 'a Twist' Ends Episode One  

“The new show is really cool because it talks all about how social media has changed us, and it's more risqué because it's on HBO Max,” the actress revealed

Calling all Upper East Siders: Kristen Bell is back!

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the 40-year-old actress opened up about the joys of serving as the iconic Gossip Girl narrator - and doing it again. Bell will reprise her role as the all-knowing voice when the upcoming reboot of the series hits HBO Max on July 8, picking up where she left off on the original CW show which ran from 2007-2012.

"Do you like doing voiceovers and cartoons?" host Jimmy Fallon asked his guest.

"I love it. I like the challenge of having to evoke emotion from the audience by using only one tool," Bell said. "The tone, the pitch, cadence of my voice, it's really fun."

Kristen Bell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"On Gossip Girl, the new show is really cool because it talks all about how social media has changed us, and it's more risqué because it's on HBO Max, and there's a twist at the end of episode one that's really different," she revealed. "So that's fun. But that's much more of like a character and then with Frozen, I guess it's also a character, cause it's a little more bubbly than I am."

"I just like storytelling and I like being able to have the challenge of only using my voice," the star said.

Joking with the late-night host, 46, Bell added that the casual dress code doesn't hurt, either.

"And you know, from V.O.s you've done, you really can go in your pajamas, and it's great," she teased.

Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith are seen at the film set of the 'Gossip Girl' TV Series on November 10, 2020 in New York City Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With the show's premiere just weeks away, HBO Max released the official trailer for the buzzed-about revival on Thursday. The modern iteration of the teen drama was developed by Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage, producers on the original Gossip Girl, the streaming service said in a statement.

The reboot will follow a new generation of privileged teens at New York's most elite private schools getting entangled in drama under the watchful eye of the ubiquitous Gossip Girl nine years after the mysterious blog went dark.