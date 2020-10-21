The eight-episode series will follow Kristen Bell's character Anna after she thinks she witnesses a murder

Kristen Bell to Star and Executive Produce New Netflix Comedic Thriller The Woman in the House

Kristen Bell has a new gig!

The actress is set to star and executive produce a new limited Netflix series, titled The Woman in the House. Bell, 40, announced the news on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself sitting at the bottom of a staircase while surrounded by stacks of books.

"Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon," Bell wrote.

The eight-episode series will follow Bell's character Anna, who spends every day starring out of her window while drinking a glass of wine, Variety and Deadline reported.

Her life remains stagnant until a "handsome" man moves into the home across the street. Just as Anna is starting to see a "light at the end of the tunnel," she witnesses a "gruesome murder... Or did she?" according to the plot as reported by Variety and Deadline.

The series is currently in pre-production.

A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal are also executive producing the series for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Bell's new role comes after her run on The Good Place came to an end following the series finale in January.

The series, which first premiered in 2016 and ran for 4 seasons, followed Bell's Eleanor Shellstrop after she struggles to define what it means to be good in the afterlife. The show also starred William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden and Ted Danson.