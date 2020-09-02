Kristen Bell Shares Sweet Card Daughter Made for Dax Shepard's 'Sobriety Birthday'

"Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety," Kristen Bell said of husband Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard is celebrating 16 years of sobriety.

In honor of the milestone, Kristen Bell shared a sweet card their daughter made for the Bless This Mess star. On the front of the card, the little girl wrote, "Happy Sobriety Birthday Dady," in red marker, and on the back she drew Harry Potter character Ron Weasley next to a red heart-shaped ballon.

"Today is my husband's 16th sobriety birthday. My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley (absolutely random, and also perfect)," Bell continued.

The Veronica Mars actress, 40, raved over her husband's commitment to sobriety.

"Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you," Bell added, signing the note "Xo K, L & D" — her and daughters Delta and Lincoln's initials.

Shepard, 45, has long been outspoken about his battle with addiction.

In 2018, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about Shepard's journey. "I know how much effort has to be put into staying sober," Bell said. "I don't man that to be like, I come home and see him shaking and looking at a whiskey ad or something, [but] there are different elements you have to deal with when you're staying sober. It's a ton of mental control and evolution."

Over their nearly 12 years together, Bell said she’s “always watched” her husband’s feet, which have consistently “been running towards good goals,” she said. “It’s just impressive for someone to have been that mindful about something.”

Every year on Shepard’s sober birthday, Bell “spoils the hell out of me,” Shepard told PEOPLE. “The nicest presents she’s gotten me are always on my sober birthday. In fact, my real birthday … still haven’t gotten a present!”

“I’m very happy he was born so I celebrate his birthday, but I’m extraordinarily [happy] that he has stayed sober because that’s what allows me to have him in my life as a husband and as a father,” Bell explained.