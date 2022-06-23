Kristen Bell Shares How Therapy Helps with Anxiety & Depression: 'You Are Not Alone'
Kristen Bell has always been open about therapy and mental health, and recently spoke about managing her anxiety and depression since the age of 18. "You have an obligation to take care of yourself from the inside out," she has said. "You are not alone. Never feel embarrassed or ashamed about who you are." Learn more in our series celebrating women speaking out about the importance of mental health.