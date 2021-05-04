Dax Shepard first opened up about relapsing after 16 years of sobriety during a September episode of his podcast

Dax Shepard Told Kristen Bell to Drug Test Him If She Ever Felt 'Nervous' After His Relapse

The Good Place star, 40, recently told Self that after his relapse last year, Shepard, 46, told her she could ask him to do a drug test at any moment. He gave her "full privilege, maybe, to call him on anything," she said.

"You can drug-test me whenever you want. I'm going to buy some tests. I'm going to have them in the house," she recalled of what Shepard told her. "If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked."

Bell said she responded with, "Maybe, some day. Why not?"

Both Bell and Shepard, who share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, have frequently spoken out publicly about Shepard's battle with addiction.

Shepard first revealed he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety on the Sep. 25 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, in which explained that he used painkillers following a motorcycle accident. The episode was recorded on Sep. 21, when Shepard was seven days sober.

On the podcast, Shepard said he began purchasing his own pills after breaking his hand in an ATV accident and also suffering multiple injuries during a separate motorcycle accident last year. He then began lying to the people around him, which he said helped him realize that he needed to quit.

"We realized, 'Okay, our math wasn't working,'" Bell told Self of Shepard telling her about the relapse. "I mean, he admitted it so quickly. It was like, 'I did something that I don't want to do. I'm going down a bad road. I want help. I want your help,' and I looked at him and I said, 'Okay, you come up with the new math.'"

"He's just good at trying, and that's all you can ask of anyone," she later added. "No one's perfect."

A month after Shepard's initial confession, Bell told Ellen DeGeneres that her husband was "doing great."

"He is actually doing really great. ... Everybody is up against their own demons," she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. "Sometimes it's anxiety and depression. Sometimes it's substance abuse."