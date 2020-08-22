The actress said her husband "shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs" in the accident

Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Is 'Recovering at Home' After His Motorcycle Accident: 'Safe and Sound'

Kristen Bell is giving fans an update on Dax Shepard after her husband revealed that he needed surgery following a motorcycle accident that left him with multiple broken bones.

On Friday, the Frozen star, 40, shared a photo of herself and Shepard, 45, reclining on a sofa with what appeared to be an ice pack on her husband's shoulder.

"Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room)," she captioned the shot. "Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!"

Bell — who shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5½, with Shepard — also posted an X-ray of the actor's "shattered" shoulder.

Image zoom Dax Shepard's x-ray Kristen Bell/instagram

"EDIT: for those asking, he was in an accident last friday and shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs," the actress added in a note.

Shepard first opened up about his motorcycle accident on Tuesday's episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, telling listeners that he suffered multiple injuries in a crash at a California racetrack.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he recalled. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

"I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars," he continued, "and I landed pretty hard."

The Parenthood alum said he spent "seven hours" in the emergency room following the collision.

"The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery," he shared, adding that he had also re-injured one of the four fingers he broke a couple of months ago.

Despite the mishap, Shepard expressed that he had no intentions of giving up riding motorcycles, though he "might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020."

On Wednesday, the father of two shared a photo of some bruises he suffered in the accident on his Instagram, writing, "Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern."

"I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern," he added.