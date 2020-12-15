Kristen Bell Reveals the 'Most Annoying' Thing About Her Husband Dax Shepard

"This is what I say is the most annoying part of my husband," the Good Place star said during a recent podcast

Kristen Bell tries to be as authentic as she can for her fans — and the actress revealed Tuesday that her husband, Dax Shepard, is part of the reason.

Speaking on the debut episode of The Backstory podcast hosted by Jason Bentley, Bell, 40, explained that she is so open about her life because if gives her "peace of mind."

"What do you feel that you gain from being open? Is it a cathartic experience?" Bentley asked the actress, who is regularly candid about parenthood, her marriage and other aspects of her life.

"Peace of mind with my own authenticity, I think is the best way to describe it," Bell said — adding that Shepard has inspired her to be more candid.

"And what's funny is — this is what I say is the most annoying part of my husband, he's almost always right. When I say almost always, I mean like really almost always. It's so annoying."

The Golden Globe nominee said that Shepard encouraged her to open up publicly about her struggles with anxiety and depression in the interview, and ever since, the Frozen star has reveled in being candid about her life.

"My husband was like, yeah, talk about that. And I realized I had been presenting this like, bubbly individual, and it just wasn't the full story. It didn't have the dimension," she said. "And I felt this sickening wave of fraudulence and inauthenticity, and I went on and I brought it up."

Bell said that by being so open, she wants to help others and lead by example.