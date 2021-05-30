"I'm so glad you're mine," Kristen Bell wrote in a sweet birthday tribute to her dad as she saw her parents for the first time in over a year

Kristen Bell Reunites with Her Parents for the First Time in Over a Year for Her Dad's Birthday

Kristen Bell was all smiles after reuniting with some friendly faces.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, celebrated her father Tom's birthday Saturday by taking her parents out to dinner. "Saw my parents for the first time in over a year," she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with her mom and her masked dad.

"It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted," Bell continued. "I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine."

She and husband Dax Shepard, 46, have used their platforms to advocate for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which they quarantined at home with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Bell told PEOPLE that her mother Lorelei's work as a nurse gave her perspective on the pandemic. "I learned how empowering it is to care for someone else and the importance of recognizing when you have to put others before yourself," she said in February.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard with their daughters

"My mother would come home with stories and I was able to glean that helping a person affects so much more than that one person," Bell said at the time. "It affects their families, their friends, their colleagues [and more]. If you help one person, you are actually helping 100 other people. We are like stones thrown in a pond — there is a massive ripple effect."

The Veronica Mars star has otherwise been focused on parenting her own kids with Shepard during the pandemic. "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard," she said on Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream special in March.

