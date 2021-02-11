Kristen Bell Responds to Fan Questioning If She Even Likes Husband Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013 and share two kids
Kristen Bell hit back at a fan who questioned whether or not she and her husband Dax Shepard even like each other.
In a comment captured by Comments By Celebs on Wednesday, an Instagram user suggested there was an issue in the couple's relationship, criticizing news articles where the pair were candid about their ups and downs.
Bell, 40, responded, "we adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage, or companionship in any form, is hard sometimes."
"You cant always be in control, or right, and its important to us that we lead with the honesty of your 'perfect match' being a myth," she said.
The Bad Moms star added, "You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo."
The fan's initial comment was in reaction to an interview Shepard, 46, did with PopCulture. The actor shared Bell's response to a mural of the couple that appears on the side of his van, which depicts the Armchair Expert podcast host looking very buff as he slays a dragon while Bell clutches onto his leg.
RELATED: Dax Shepard Says Daughters Inherited His Love of Cars 'Big Time': 'My Total Dream Come True'
"She wasn't thrilled with the level of 'female empowerment' that was depicted in that mural. Understandably," Shepard told the outlet.
Last month, Shepard opened up about why he and the Good Place star are so openly candid about their marriage.
"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy 'cause if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have," he said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Dax Shepard on Why He and Kristen Bell Make a Point to Discuss the Ups and Downs of Their Marriage
Bell and Shepard tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6.
Bell shared her love for Shepard in a sweet birthday tribute on Jan. 2.
"It's my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots!" the mother of two wrote. "The one who's commitment to growth is astounding, who's honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard 💥🦄🎂🎊🎈🎉"