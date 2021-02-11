Kristen Bell Responds to Fan Questioning If She Even Likes Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013 and share two kids

Kristen Bell hit back at a fan who questioned whether or not she and her husband Dax Shepard even like each other.

In a comment captured by Comments By Celebs on Wednesday, an Instagram user suggested there was an issue in the couple's relationship, criticizing news articles where the pair were candid about their ups and downs.

Bell, 40, responded, "we adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage, or companionship in any form, is hard sometimes."

"You cant always be in control, or right, and its important to us that we lead with the honesty of your 'perfect match' being a myth," she said.

The Bad Moms star added, "You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo."

The fan's initial comment was in reaction to an interview Shepard, 46, did with PopCulture. The actor shared Bell's response to a mural of the couple that appears on the side of his van, which depicts the Armchair Expert podcast host looking very buff as he slays a dragon while Bell clutches onto his leg.

"She wasn't thrilled with the level of 'female empowerment' that was depicted in that mural. Understandably," Shepard told the outlet.

Last month, Shepard opened up about why he and the Good Place star are so openly candid about their marriage.

"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy 'cause if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have," he said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

Bell and Shepard tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6.

Bell shared her love for Shepard in a sweet birthday tribute on Jan. 2.