Kristen Bell Recalls Her 'Threesome' Shooting a Sex Scene While Pregnant

The House of Lies star describes how her 7-month bump got in the way of screen passion

And baby makes threesome.

During Kristen Bell‘s love scenes with costar Adam Brody on their Showtime series House of Lies, the TV couple were not alone.

Also participating, so to speak, was Bell’s then-unborn daughter Lincoln, who helped turn the sexy scenes into a group affair, Bell told Conan O’Brien on his Conan show.

The new Veronica Mars film star then went on to say that at her 7-month bump got way in the way.

Brody “affectionately refers to our sex scenes as our threesomes because my belly was just on top,” Bell, 33, told O’Brien, adding that the actor was a good sport as she finessed her being pregnant as they cavorted in the sack.

Bell hopes baby Lincoln, who turns 1 in March, will one day come to appreciate her work, which included shooting scenes of making a sex video on the show where Mom’s growing tummy was cropped out to make it appear realistic.

“And now I can forever look at my daughter and say, ‘Oh, you were pregnant for that!’ ” said Bell, who, later appearing on Chelsea Lately told host Chelsea Handler that she hopes her daughter grows up to view the lovemaking as healthy.