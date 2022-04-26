Kristen Bell Raves About 'Number One' Husband Dax Shepard: 'Best There Ever Was'

Kristen Bell thinks her husband, Dax Shepard, is the best of the best.

The 41-year-old Good Place alum opened up about her love for Shepard while speaking to Page Six. "Oh, he's the best. He's the best there ever was, 100 percent," she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She had spoken to the news outlet while making a solo appearance at the Beanie Feldstein-led revival of Funny Girl, which just premiered on Broadway. Bell confirmed that Shepard, 47, was "sitting in the hotel room because he doesn't like crowds," adding that he's still "number one."

Bell and Shepard tied the knot in 2013. Now, they are parents to daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.

While recently celebrating Shepard's 47th birthday, Bell called the Parenthood alum "the greatest husband and #dadbeast" she "could ever imagine."

kristen bell and dax shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

"Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life," she continued. "Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud. ❤️🎊😍."

Bell and Shepard are quite candid when expressing their love for one another, though they also prefer not to sugarcoat the hardships that come with marriage and parenting. According to the Armchair Expert host, there's a reason why the pair are so open about their struggles.

"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy," he said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in January 2021. "Because if that's someone's expectation of a relationship, and certainly marriage, it's a bad expectation to have."

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell pose as she vacations with her family at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Credit: Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added Shepard, "It's interesting. We don't feel like we have an option to be anything other than honest."

Bell also told PEOPLE that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two Hello Bello founders "definitely needed a little therapy brush-up" in their marriage. Fortunately for the couple, she said the experience proved to be "incredibly helpful."