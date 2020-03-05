Kristen Bell's Most Honest Quotes on Motherhood, Marriage and Mental Health

“We’ll come home, we’ll be tense with each other, we’ll snap at each other in the kitchen — not realizing they’re witnessing it — we put them to bed, we go into the bedroom, and just privately, we’ll say, ‘God, I’m sorry I snapped at you, I’ve had a really tough day.’

“So [Dax] said, let’s make a deal that whenever we make up behind closed doors, that we role play the next morning.

“Every time we’re testy with each other, the next morning I’ll say, ‘Good morning, Daddy — I just wanted to say, last night, I had a really long day and I’m sorry that I snapped at you about, you know, not having the dinner that you wanted.’ And he would say, ‘Yeah, Mommy, you’re right, I had a hard day too, and I’m really sorry.’ And then we physically kiss and hug.”