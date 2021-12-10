Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window stars Kristen Bell in a parody of a specific subgenre of psychological thrillers

Kristen Bell Drinks Wine and Witnesses Murder in Teaser for Netflix's Woman in the Window Parody

Kristen Bell is taking aim at the psychological thriller genre with her latest project.

The Golden Globe nominee, 41, plays a woman who may or may not have witnessed a murder amid her daily wine and meds binge in the first teaser for Netflix's upcoming parody series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, premiering January 28 on the streaming platform.

The promo opens with some haunting singing over a beautiful country view, as Bell pours a glass of red wine and looks out the window into the rainy night, before witnessing something that leaves her wide-eyed and jaw-dropped.

"Someone has been murdered," she frantically says to a 9-1-1 operator, before a stern cop assures her nothing happened and warns her that it's illegal to make a false report to police.

Kristen Bell Credit: netflix

The trailer is filled with plenty of other clichés of the subgenre, including a downward spiral of day-drinking, manically dropping multiple casseroles and a self-reflecting monologue delivered to a tombstone.

"For heartbroken Anna (Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?" reads the plot description from Netflix.

