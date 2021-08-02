Kristen Bell Jokes She's 'Busted' After Dax Shepard Calls Out Her Toilet Paper Snafu

Kristen Bell filmed the hilarious moment husband Dax Shepard addressed her habit of leaving toilet paper on the seat after using the bathroom

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have no problem being open about when they're not on the same page.

On Sunday, Bell, 41, shared a few videos of her latest conversation with her husband, where he hilariously "busted" her on leaving toilet paper on the seat after using the bathroom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What was the intention?" Shepard, 46, asks Bell in the first clip, showing a piece of toilet paper sitting on the toilet seat. "Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can because now that I have to finish the task you started, I just want to make sure I do it correctly."

The actress responded, "Obviously, I didn't care," as she pushed the tissue into the toilet and the couple laughed. "Good to know. And in the future, always, that's where it was supposed to go?" he responded.

The Frozen star then added, "It was dark in here," before Shepard joked, "It's dark in here a lot apparently because that happens, I don't know, four, five days a week."

In a second video, Bell said, "Peeing is such a waste of time, so when I'm in there, I'm just looking to get off as quickly as possible and wrap it up." Her husband followed up adding, "And you just let the toilet paper go wherever it goes?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a third video, Shepard continued to explain to his wife, "You have to imagine how many times I've seen that before I decided to say something," before she sweetly apologized with a laugh. The clips were posted on Bell's Instagram, where she captioned the post, "I got busted by @daxshepard. But Peeing IS a waste of time, and [I] stand by that statement."

kristen bell and dax shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard | Credit: Kristen Bell/Instagram

Bell and Shepard — who married in 2013 and share daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8 — have been very candid about the ups and downs in their marriage, including the quirky and fun moments they share with each other. While appearing virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, the actress opened up to guest host Chelsea Handler about her relationship and how they use solo therapy sessions to keep their relationship strong.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats. And then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances,'" Bell said. "And our therapist Harry ... suggested that since we were both so annoyed with each other ... we go to therapy separately so that we could talk s--- about each other."