Kristen Bell Jokingly Says Seeing Magic Mike Live Was as Good as 'Having My Children, Getting Married'

Magic Mike Live was life-changing for Kristen Bell.

During a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, The Good Place alum, 41, joked that seeing the London live production was comparable to some of the best moments of her life, including her wedding to husband Dax Shepard, 47, and the birth of her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 8.

"I was hesitant at first because I didn't feel like that would be my vibe," she said. "And I'm gonna tell you, it was one of the best nights of my life! I mean, up there with having my children and getting married."

Bell didn't love the show only because of the half-dressed men. She shared that it was the show's body positivity that made the experience so memorable. "I felt electric," she said. "And it wasn't because… 'Um, oh, there's a lot to unpack here.' The show is so not what you think it is."

The mom of two added, "If you ever have had a thought about what you thought the Magic Mike show was, it is so body positive, so female positive, so male positive, so every positive. It felt so good and the dancing was so beautiful and I just felt like I was on fire for it."

Bell also recommended the show to any viewers who are interested and confirmed that she's in no way associated with Magic Mike Live. Bell sat down with DeGeneres to promote her new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

The long-titled dark comedy is a satirical look at modern-day thrillers, and follows Bell's character, Anna, who is battling addiction and the belief that she saw a gruesome murder in the house across the street. While no one believes her, Anna is determined to prove someone was killed and find who did it.

"I don't think anyone has ever done this particular thing before," Bell said. "It's a satirical slant on the psychological thriller. I love psychological thrillers and mysteries and stuff, but there is always something kind of formulaic and absurd about it."

Bell also described the show as "building blocks of suspense while also increasing the absurdity."