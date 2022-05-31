Kristen Bell Jokes Husband Dax Shepard Did Housework to 'Get in My Pants'
It was a productive weekend in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's household — The Good Place alum said her husband tried to get on her good side by doing housework all weekend.
In a video posted to her Instagram, Bell, 41, showed Shepard's list of chores and yard work, including power washing the couple's outdoor furniture and staining a wooden table.
In her caption, Bell joked there was an ulterior motive behind all of Shepard's hard work. "My husband spent the entire weekend trying to get in my pants," she wrote. Bell's song choice reiterated her point. Shepard, 47, is seen doing his yardwork to the tune of the song "I Wanna Sex You Up" by Color Me Badd.
Bell's celebrity friends chimed in with laughing emojis, and applauded the truth behind her statement. "He's a man that knows the way to a woman's heart! 😂❤️," Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown commented.
Author Tabitha Brown gave her two cents, too. Along with five laughing emojis, she wrote "honey…. that house work be so sexy!!!"
The post is far from Bell's first digital admiration of her Armchair Expert husband. Bell often shares glimpses into her married life, as well as gratitude for her connection with Shepard.
In April, Bell told Page Six her husband is incomparable.
"Oh, he's the best. He's the best there ever was, 100 percent," she said.
Still, the couple has been honest about their marital tensions — opening up in hopes to diffuse the idea of a perfect, Hollywood relationship.
"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy," Shepard said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in January 2021.
"Because if that's someone's expectation of a relationship, and certainly marriage, it's a bad expectation to have."