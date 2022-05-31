Kristen Bell Jokes Husband Dax Shepard Did Housework to 'Get in My Pants'

It was a productive weekend in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 's household — The Good Place alum said her husband tried to get on her good side by doing housework all weekend.

In her caption, Bell joked there was an ulterior motive behind all of Shepard's hard work. "My husband spent the entire weekend trying to get in my pants," she wrote. Bell's song choice reiterated her point. Shepard, 47, is seen doing his yardwork to the tune of the song "I Wanna Sex You Up" by Color Me Badd.