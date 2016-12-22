Kristen Bell Freaked Out Husband Dax Shepard When They First Met

Dax Shepard revealed he was freaked out by wife Kristen Bell's "unbridled happiness" when they first met

Dax Shepard was taken aback by Kristen Bell‘s “unbridled happiness” when they first met in 2007 at a birthday dinner for mutual friends.

The duo, who married in October 2013 in Los Angeles, are one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples, but it was not love at first sight.

“When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness,” he told Good Housekeeping magazine. “I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they’re in a cult.'”

Things quickly changed later, and they began dating in late 2007. The couple have two daughters together, Lincoln, 3 1/2, and Delta, 2.

The actor, 41, who battled substance abuse, celebrated 12 years of sobriety in September.

In a touching Tweet, he noted how the decision to get clean in 2004 led him to Bell, 36, and their family.