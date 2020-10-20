The couple — who share daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7 — married on Oct. 17, 2013 in a courthouse ceremony

Kristen Bell Celebrates the 'Anniversary' of Dax Shepard and Her Forgetting About Wedding Anniversary

Kristen Bell is commemorating a time when she and husband Dax Shepard forgot about their wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Good Place star, 40, celebrated their marriage milestone by joking about how they always seem to forget the actual date of their anniversary.

"Well, it's that time of year again. The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?' " Bell wrote alongside a photo of herself cozied up next to Shepard, 45.

"I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will," she continued in the caption.

The couple — who share daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7 — married on Oct. 17, 2013. However, as Bell previously noted, the two still have trouble remembering the specific date.

"We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since," she wrote in last year's tribute, before correcting herself in the comments section that she and Shepard have actually been married for six years.

"I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant," Bell continued in the post. "To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love."

"I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us," she added.

In a second Instagram, the Veronica Mars alum posted a photo of the parents of two kissing after learning it was in fact their anniversary — as witnessed by their dog Frank.

"Here’s the morning we both got texts from grandma saying ‘happy anniversary!' " Bell wrote. "We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper."

The couple, who began dating in 2007, previously spoke to PEOPLE about their decade-long relationship, sharing that their years together have been filled with ups and downs.

"We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we’re both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we’re pretty much opposites," Shepard said in March 2019.

Though Shepard initially didn't believe in marriage, he knew how much it meant to Bell and "ultimately, I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing it because my partner wants that.' "

After their intimate courthouse nuptials in 2013, the pair — who often buck tradition — did feel a greater sense of security.