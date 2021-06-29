The actress discussed the benefits of therapy with her husband and joked that by the time they finish a session they "love each other again"

Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard 'Talk S--- About Each Other' in Solo Therapy Sessions

Kristen Bell is keeping it real.

While appearing virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the actress opened up to guest host Chelsea Handler about her marriage to husband Dax Shepard and how they use solo therapy sessions to keep their relationship strong.

When asked by Handler, 46, how the two "make it work" with their busy schedules, Bell, 40, said "it's a different recipe every time," before she detailed how the couple fared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats. And then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances,'" she said. "And our therapist Harry ... suggested that since we were both so annoyed with each other ... we go to therapy separately so that we could talk s--- about each other."

The Bad Moms star continued: "And we did, and it's been great. Currently, right now, what we've been doing the last couple of months is every two weeks or so, I'll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong and then Dax will do the same. And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again."

While chatting with PEOPLE earlier this year, Bell said she and Shepard, 46, had a "little therapy brush-up" in 2020, which the Hello Bello co-founders found "incredibly helpful."

"We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave!" Bell said in January. "The main thing I've learned is something I learned from Glennon Doyle, which is that we just need to give each other grace under circumstances."

In a difficult year, "everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other," she continued. "Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."

"Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," Bell added. "We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."

During her Ellen appearance, Bell also chatted about daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

"You know, it's a lot to be captured in a house with two children," she said. "It's like having NPR on but two different stations at all times, but if it were all questions."

Noting, however, that things are "good most of the time," the Gossip Girl star said did admit that Delta "has pretty consistently done this thing that drives me nuts," where she will get bored with what the family is doing, namely watching movies, and go and do crafts instead.

"Then she comes back to the couch 10 minutes before the movie's over and she goes, 'Okay, what'd I miss?' And I'm like, 'That is absolutely unacceptable,'" Bell said. "She does it like every other night."