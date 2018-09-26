Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are very much in love, but that doesn’t mean they’re not attracted to other people.

On Wednesday, Bell, 38, opened up about their marriage and stressed the importance of honesty during an appearance on The View.

“I think that the one thing that marriages don’t have anymore is honesty,” Bell explained. “We’re playing this sort of Ken and Barbie game, like, ‘These are the rules and they should be applicable to everyone.’ “

“I just don’t think that they always work for everyone,” Bell continued. “I also personally believe that attractiveness coming from your partner towards someone, the idea of being offended by that, it’s not really about your partner.”

“It’s about your narcissism,” she said. “And you need to identify that you’re questioning, ‘Why am I not good enough?’ “

Bell went on to explain that she is attracted to other men, but that doesn’t mean she loves her husband any less.

“I’m also attracted to other guys because some other guys are very handsome. … But me being attracted to another man, I know because I’m experiencing it, has absolutely nothing to do with my husband,” she shared.

“So I know for a fact that when he experiences the same thing, it doesn’t have anything to do with me not being good enough,” Bell continued.

While her open mindedness was welcomed by the audience, co-host Joy Behar questioned whether or not the couple has boundaries and Sunny Hostin asked if there was anything Shepard could do to make her jealous.

“The jealousy issues that I would have towards my husband are not me dealing with my issues of inadequacy,” Bell responded.

Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell Todd Williamson/Getty

As for Shepard being jealous of Bell’s actions, the Good Place star explained, “We talk very openly about other people we’re attracted to. And we usually find the same people [attractive.] Like we both find Jennifer Lopez attractive. We both find Taylor Kitsch attractive.”

Earlier this month, Bell celebrated Shepard’s 14th year of sobriety.

“I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night,” Bell captioned a sweet series of Instagram photos.

“You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it’s needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most.”

“I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday,” Bell concluded

The Veronica Mars alum discussed the sweet post on The View and Shepard’s reaction to it.

“Well, first of all he said, ‘thank you’ and then he saw all of the news coverages of like going ‘Kristen congratulates Dax in heartfelt message she loves him so much,’ and he’s scrolling through Twitter and goes ‘Yet again you’re getting credit for something I did,’ ” she said.

Bell and Shepard have been married for five years and share two kids, Lincoln and Delta.