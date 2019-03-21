Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on Why They Haven’t Had to Spice Up Their Sex Life After 12 Years

Nearly 12 years since they first began dating, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell still have the hots for each other.

“I wouldn’t say we need spicing up. We haven’t had to turn to leather accoutrements or anything,” Shepard, 44, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story, on stands Friday. “It’s still functioning quite well.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Jeff Lipsky

In all seriousness, the couple — who are parents to daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4, and recently launched their plant-based baby product line Hello Bello — say the spice of their marriage is a healthy amount of debate.

“I didn’t marry you for your pecs,” says Bell, 38. “I married you for your mouth. I’ve second-guessed it quite a few times!

Jeff Lipsky

“No, we stimulate each other a lot with debates, and the great thing is we disagree on 99.9 percent of topics on the planet,” she adds. “There’s always spice to be had.”

Though they love exchanging witty banter and arguing over the most boring of topics (“You’d be embarrassed for us how strongly we’re fighting over whether something’s gun-metal gray or teal,” quips Shepard), the couple says they truly are still very physically attracted to each other. Adds Bell: “He’s very attractive, that’s the thing!”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in 2008 Dax Shepard/Instagram

And at the end of the day, Bell loves her husband no matter how many extra muscles he may be sporting at the moment.

“What’s funny is Kristen will see CHiPs and go, ‘Oh, you really got in good shape for that movie!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I was in your bed in that shape. It’ll just hit her when she sees it. She doesn’t notice if I gain or lose 20 pounds.”