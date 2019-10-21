Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know they’re married, they just can’t tell you when it happened.

On Monday, the Good Place star, 39, revealed on Instagram that she and Shepard, 44, forgot a special date in their marriage last week.

“We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary,” Bell began her caption of a sweet shot of the couple.

However, the actress was quickly corrected in her own comments section: The actors actually wed six years ago, not five!

“I think it was 6! Case in point, all love,” one follower wrote, to which Bell responded, “hahahah oops, your right it was 6yrs!!!!! 👏👏👏.”

In her lengthy Instagram caption, the actress admitted that neither she nor Shepard remembered the exact date that they tied the knot — which was Oct. 17, 2013. (The couple shares daughters Delta, 4½, and Lincoln, 6½.)

“That’s because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since,” the mother of two continued. “I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love.”

“I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you won’t either,” Bell added. “And thats just one more thing i love about us.”

In a second Instagram, Bell posted a photo of the couple kissing after learning it was in fact their anniversary — as witnessed by their dog Frank.

“Here’s the morning we both got texts from grandma saying ‘happy anniversary!'” Bell wrote. “We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper.”

The couple, who began dating in 2007, told PEOPLE in March that they’re the first to admit their 12 years together have been filled with ups and downs.

“We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we’re both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we’re pretty much opposites,” Shepard said.

After their intimate courthouse nuptials in 2013, the couple — who often buck tradition — did feel a greater sense of security.

“It just felt more normal. We do a lot of things differently, but there’s a couple things where I’m just like, ‘God, can we not just fall inside the lines once in a while? I want to wear a pretty piece of jewelry. It’s fun!’” Bell said. “It felt nice afterwards.”

Image zoom Jeff Lipsky

Now 12 years into their relationship, Shepard and Bell said they are taking stock on the incredible life and family they’ve built together.

“All these movies from the ’80s taught us that it’s love at first sight, and it is supposed to be easy and [that] all you have to do is find that person,” Bell said. “It took me a while to realize, ‘Oh, that was such a lie,’ because things that you work really, really, really hard for always yield the best results.”