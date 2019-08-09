Kristen Bell Opens Up About the Time Dax Shepard 'Embarrassed' Her in Front of Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Kristen Bell is opening up about the time her husband Dax Shepard “embarrassed” her in front of Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

The awkward encounter took place a few years ago when Shepard, 44, accompanied Bell, 39, to the Met Gala.

“We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to JAY-Z and Beyoncé,” Bell revealed on an episode of First We Feast as she devoured hot wings.

Bell had high hopes for the night, thinking she and Shepard would become fast friends Beyoncé, 37, and JAY-Z, 39 — however, it didn’t turn out as planned.

She went on to explain that when she and Shepard found out that Queen Bey and the “Empire State of Mind” rapper were going to be at their table, “We were so excited.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we’ll have them in our phones, and we’ll be best friends,'” Bell shared.

“And then we maneuvered the table so that Dax could sit right next to JAY-Z and Dax talked his ear off, and I don’t think Jay was that interested.”

However, Bell later admitted that she was still impressed by her husband.

“I was proud of him that he went for broke!” she said. “Talk to the person you love.”

That’s when things got a bit weird.

“I think at one point he also hit him with a lyric,” Bell shared. “I think he was like, ‘Real recognize real!’ And I was like, ‘Dax, Dax, don’t.'”

Shepard previously recalled the encounter on The Late Late Show with James Corden in April.

“I am the number one JAY-Z fan in America,” he confidently shared.

“We did not belong here, but as luck would have it, I was seated right next to my hero JAY-Z,” he continued. “I said to Kristen, ‘I hope he doesn’t mind hearing his own lyrics repeated to him.’ I gave JAY-Z what I would call the platinum package. Everything was on the table — jokes, sincerity, admiration, you name it. I gave him like 120 percent and I promise you if we had bumped into each other in the bathroom mid-meal, he’d have no idea I was sitting at his table.”

Bell and Shepard tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2013. The couple share two daughters — Delta Bell, 4, and Lincoln, 6.