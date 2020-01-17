Kristen Bell Freaks Out as Famous Mentalist Guesses Name of Her First Crush on Brain Games

National Geographic’s Brain Games is back.

The series, which explores the inner workings of the brain with experiments, illusions and games, returns to the network on Monday after a nearly four-year hiatus. This time, the show is introducing Keegan-Michael Key as host, plus some buzzy celebrity guests.

On the season premiere, Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard will go head-to-head in the Battle of the Sexes, a series of games designed to find out how men and women’s brains differ. Challenges include stocking items in a fridge, communicating the details of a model’s outfit and solving a math puzzle before a gas balloon explodes, all culminating in the Gauntlet, a battle where the two compare their mental strength and agility.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, world-renowned mentalist Lior Suchard shows off his skills.

“How many people here, would you say, know the name of your first crush?” he asks Bell.

“Zero,” she answers confidently.

“Zero? Okay,” Suchard says, staring deep into the Frozen star’s eyes for a moment.

Suchard asks Bell to reveal how old she was at the time — she was 11 — and then recite the ABCs “really quickly.” Seconds later, he picks up a whiteboard and start writing something down — and Bell, 39, is already freaking out.

“Oh my God, I can already tell he’s writing it,” she says. “How are you doing this?”

Indeed, Suchard does get it right: Bell’s first crush was Corey. Says Suchar as the actress waves into the camera, “Corey, if you’re watching us right now —”

“You blew it!” jokes Shepard, 45.

Brain Games premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Nat Geo.