Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Say They've Been 'at Each Other's Throats' in Coronavirus Isolation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren’t afraid to discuss what happens when you spend too much time stuck at home with your partner.

On Monday, the actors joined Katie Couric for an Instagram Live interview in which they spoke candidly about how their family has been holding up while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with,” Shepard explained of being at home with their two daughters, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7.

“This has been stressful for mama and dada,” he said before Bell jumped in, admitting, “We’ve been at each other’s throats, real bad.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Cozy Up in Matching Sheet Masks: ‘Couple’s Style’

The Bless This Mess actor, 45, joked that in fact, the interview was “perfect timing,” as their bickering “just ended like eight minutes ago.”

“This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting,” the Good Place actress, 39, said sarcastically.

Looking at Bell, Shepard quipped that “America’s sweetheart has some character defects.”

Nearly a minute into the clip, Shepard left the interview and began making loud noises off-screen.

“What is he doing?” Couric asked, laughing.

“Just making noises, to poke me,” Bell said, putting her head in her hands.

RELATED: Coronavirus Kindness: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Tenants in Their Buildings

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Maybe you two need a little time apart in the same house. Like you have your little space and he has his little space,” Couric suggested.

The Frozen actress shook her head, “it’s impossible.”

“He’s too big, Katie. He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere,” she added.

To dial down the stress, last week the couple spent an evening doing one of their favorite self-care activities together: sheet masking.

Image zoom Kristen Bell/Instagram

The couple curled up in bed wearing their cozy PJs and snapped an adorable selfie as they treated their skin to a hydrating face mask.

“thing better to do but celebrate #dryhumpday with some moisture masks, couples style. Xo #stayhome #staymoisturized,” Bell captioned the cute photo with Shepard.

The Parenthood actor recently shared another photo of the pair sitting in bed as they both did sheet masks a different night.

“Two of Hollywood’s newest, fresh-faced talents,” Shepard jokingly captioned the post.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.