Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard's 'Commitment to Growth Is Astounding' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Dax Shepard!

To commemorate Shepard's 46th birthday on Saturday, his wife Kristen Bell shared a sweet message for her husband of seven years.

"It's my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots! The one who's [sic] commitment to growth is astounding, who's [sic] honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard," Bell, 40, wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie of the couple.

The actress and the Armchair Expert podcast co-host, who wed in October 2013 during a courthouse ceremony, share two kids: daughters Lincoln, 7, and 6-year-old Delta.

This year's birthday comes months after Shepard revealed he had relapsed. On the Sept. 25 episode of Armchair Expert, titled "Day 7," he explained that he used painkillers following a motorcycle accident. (The episode was recorded on Sept. 21 when Shepard was seven days sober.)

In 2020, Shepard broke his hand in an ATV accident and also suffered multiple injuries during a motorcycle accident. At the time, the actor was purchasing his own pills and had been lying to the people around him, which he said helped him realize he needed to quit.

Then in October, Bell spoke out about Shepard's relapse and opened up about how she and her husband were moving forward together.

"He is actually doing really great. ... Everybody is up against their own demons," the mom of two said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Sometimes it's anxiety and depression. Sometimes it's substance abuse."

Also in the same interview, Bell said she is proud that Shepard was honest about his relapse. "The thing I love most about Dax is ... that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan.' We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, 'We need a stronger plan,' " said the Good Place actress.

Among the many things that Bell said she admired about Shepard is that he is "addicted to growth," adding, "He's addicted to evolving. He was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.' "