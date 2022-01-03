Kristen Bell Honors Husband Dax Shepard on His 47th Birthday: 'None of Us Deserve You'

Kristen Bell is celebrating her "stud."

On Sunday night, the Good Place actress, 41, uploaded a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, Dax Shepard for his 47th birthday. Her Instagram post featured a photo slideshow of the couple, including a photo booth moment and the pair multitasking while driving.

In the caption, Bell revealed the qualities she enjoys most about Shepard, and how she views their life together.

"To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine," Bell wrote. "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud. ❤️🎊😍."

Bell's caption also referenced a 50-hour hiccup stint that Shepard previously explained in a December Instagram post.

"What a ride!!! 50 hours of hiccups," he captioned two videos of the recurring hiccups. "Worry not. We have been hiccup free for five days today. For anyone who has permanent hiccups, god bless. I don't know if I could have gone a week with those without intervening with a cycle of cyanide."

Shepard and Bell married in 2013, and have two children together: daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 8. While they often share moments of joy and love publicly, Shepard previously revealed his relationship with Bell started with a good amount of jealousy.

"My wife's incredibly confident, as she should be," he said during a conversation with both Bell and Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show in November. "There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons."

Shepard continued, "I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."