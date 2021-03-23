"I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn’t had the day before," says Kris Jenner, who opens up about the growth of her family empire, their new Hulu deal and more in WSJ. Magazine's latest digital cover story

Kris Jenner Says She 'Didn't Know' How to Manage Money Until First Divorce: It 'Was the Turning Point'

Despite being the successful businesswoman Kris Jenner is today, the momager-turned-mogul admits she didn't always know how to manage her money.

In a wide-ranging cover interview for WSJ. Magazine's latest digital cover story, out Tuesday, Jenner reveals she used to be clueless about her financials until she took the reigns after her first divorce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, tells the publication that she "never paid a bill" while married to the late Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

During her decades-long marriage to Kardashian, Jenner says her husband controlled all the money and it wasn't until their divorce that she began to figure out the financials for herself.

Kris Jenner WSJ Magazine Image zoom Credit: Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Magazine

"One day, my friend, Shelli Azoff, said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], 'How much is your gardener?' And I said, 'I don't know.' And she said, 'You don't know?' " Jenner recalls to WSJ. Magazine. "That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn't know. I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn't had the day before. And I needed to figure it out."

"And the good news is, I pay attention... I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together," she continues. "I felt such an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out and pay my own bills and make my own money and do my own taxes. And there were times when I didn't have a lot of money, but I was very organized."

Kris Jenner WSJ Magazine Image zoom Credit: Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Magazine

Now, Jenner tackles more than just her own financials and has taken a strong interest in the business world while managing all the careers of her famous children.

"I'm interested in different ways that people make money—and in what's happening around the world. And I'm interested in different businesses and how they evolve and how they become successful," she tells the magazine. "I just enjoy the business world."

Jenner, who has an estimated net worth of $190 million, according to Forbes, is even launching her own new business with Chrissy Teigen.

The TV personality and the Cravings cookbook author, 35, are joining forces with Good American co-founder/CEO Emma Grede to release a line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products called Safely, PEOPLE exclusively announced on Monday.

Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen Image zoom Credit: Getty (2)

The collection will include products such as hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and more. Launching on Thursday, Safely is "dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents," the company shared in a press release.

Of the new cleaning brand with Teigen, Jenner tells WSJ. Magazine that she wanted to "get involved with and really make an investment in something that I think would be great for the future and for the planet."