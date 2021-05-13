Kris Jenner Wrote Kim Kardashian a 20-Page Letter for Her 40th Birthday: 'It Took Me a Couple Hours'

Kris Jenner revealed in a recent interview that she is writing letters to each of her six children

Kris Jenner is bringing back the art of letter-writing after penning a 20-page message to daughter Kim Kardashian for her 40th birthday.

"I always thought I would write my kids a letter, but you know, it's really very time-consuming, because I write really long letters," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, said Tuesday on the At Home with Linda & Drew Scott podcast. "And I hadn't written one in a really long time."

"So, when it was Kim's birthday, I sat down this past year and wrote her a really beautiful letter about how I felt about her," Kris recounted. "And I think it was like 20 pages long or something like that."

Kris noted that it took "a couple hours," and that she's already written letters for daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Her kids Rob and Khloé Kardashian are next. "Anyway, I'm almost done with the six letters," Kris said.

"But I just kind of started with their births, and said this was one of the six greatest days of my life, and kind of the place they hold in my heart," she explained. "And then, I got into the different things in life that have meant so much to me and the special moments that I'll never forget. So that, to me, means everything."

Kris recommended on the podcast that everyone write letters to their loved ones while they still can. "If I would give anybody any advice, it would be to write a letter to a child or a parent or somebody who's really meant so much in your life, that you just need to get that said, so that they have that," she said.

The self-proclaimed "momager" is preparing to bid farewell to KUWTK, as the family will air their final episode this summer after 14 years and 20 seasons. The finale will be followed by a reunion, which host Andy Cohen has said will cover "everything."

