"They could throw anything at me, and I'm here for them. They know that," Kris Jenner — mom to six and grandmother to 11 — said

Kris Jenner Says She Would 'Never' Judge Her Kids for Having Children Out of Wedlock

Kris Jenner holds no judgments against her famous family.

In conversation with Martha Stewart on the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Martha Stewart Podcast, the reality star, 66, opened up about her kids having children outside of wedlock.

The topic first arose when Kris spoke about her relationship with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, sharing that she got pregnant with her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian during their honeymoon.

"I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later. I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting," she said. "... You know, those were the days where — I'm very old-fashioned."

When Stewart, 80, asked Kris how it then felt to have her kids "going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands," she added, "You've evolved, haven't you?" before The Kardashians star responded: "I guess so."

Of her six children, Kim, 41, is the only one who welcomed kids while married. The SKIMS founder previously gave birth to daughter North in 2013 before marrying ex-husband Kanye West in 2014. The couple went on to welcome Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, after they wed and before going their separate ways last year.

Rob, 35, meanwhile, is dad to daughter Dream, 5, with his former girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Continuing her conversation with Stewart, Kris said that she gets "more and more understanding" of evolving family dynamics.

"I get what this generation, and I have so many generations now in my family, I guess there's such a big age difference," she continued. "I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important."

"Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I embrace what is in front of me, and I think that I am easy once I understand it," she added.

Kris then explained that despite the ups and downs her family faces, she will always be around to give them love and support.