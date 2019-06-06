Kris Jenner Worries Kourtney Kardashian Wants Scott Disick Back: 'Somebody Is Going to Get Hurt'

Kris Jenner knows all too well that her daughter Kourtney Kardashian can have a hard time making up her mind.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé Kardashian are hanging out with their momager when Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick surprises them all with his latest Instagram post.

“Oh my God. Did you see what Scott just posted?” Kim asks. “It says, ‘What more could a guy ask for? Three’s company.’ And it’s him, Kourtney and Sofia in Mexico.”

The photo in question was snapped last December when Kourtney, Disick and their three kids took a trip together — and brought along Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing,” says Kris, 63, with a sigh. “Kourtney and Scott and Sofia on vacation together — what is happening?”

Kourtney, 40, and Disick, 36, ended their nine-year relationship almost four years ago, but continue to co-parent sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6. Disick and Richie, 20, have been dating for about a year and a half.

Kim, 38, starts scrolling through the comments. ” ‘Sofia is a young fool and Kourtney is an old fool. All of these people need therapy,’ ” she reads.

“We do,” acknowledges Khloé, 34.

“Why in the world would she feel the need to go on vacation with Scott?” Kris wonders.

Kim says her sister probably just wants to spend time her kids, but Kris isn’t having it.

“She has a lot of trips with the kids. She can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week,” Kris says. “My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color! That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the a—. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

“She doesn’t know what the f— she wants,” Khloé says.

“Exactly,” Kris replies. “Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

And Kris is no stranger to the complexities of being friends with an ex.

“It took me a couple of years after Robert [Kardashian] and I got divorced but we became the best of friends,” she continues, referencing her late ex-husband. “So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and co-parenting. But it’s still incredibly challenging, so I worry that somebody is going to get hurt.”

At least so far, a potential love triangle has been avoided. In a recent interview with Paper magazine, Kourtney said her amicable relationship with Disick and Richie is “probably the thing I’m most proud of.”

“I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” she said of their vacations together.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Mat Hayward/Getty Images; Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A source recently told PEOPLE that “as much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney.”

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source said. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

And as for Disick and Richie? According to the source, the father of three is “beyond happy” in the relationship.

“She’s so good for him,” said the source.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!