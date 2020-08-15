Kris Jenner Wishes Jennifer Lawrence a Happy 30th Birthday: 'My Favorite Daughter Today'

Kris Jenner is wishing her friend Jennifer Lawrence a happy birthday, calling the actress her “favorite daughter.”

Lawrence turned 30 on Saturday and Jenner marked the occasion by posting a series of photos of the pair. “Happy birthday Jen!!!” the momager wrote on her Instagram Story.

“You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!” Jenner continued on the next slide. “Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……”

“I love you so much!!” Jenner concluded, adding the hashtags #love #family #memories and #friendship.

The friendship between Jenner and Lawrence has been well-documented, beginning with a now-famous incident in which Lawrence had gotten drunk and stripped down to nearly nothing in Jenner’s closet.

“I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” Lawrence said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017. The Oscar winner later added that the evening “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Jenner confirmed the story a few weeks later during an appearance on Steve Harvey’s talk show.

“She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner,” Jenner said. “We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet – looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on.”

As for how they went from strangers to fast friends, Jenner explained that because Lawrence is such a huge fan of Keeping up With the Kardashians, Jenner agreed to surprise the actress her with her birthday cake a few years back.

“When I walked out with this cake she was so excited and so excited to see me, and then we had this little texting friendship from then on,” she said. “It was fun. She’s such a great girl.”